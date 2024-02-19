With Xander Bogaerts locked in at shortstop, Trevor Story moved to second base for his debut season with the Red Sox.

Now, Bogaerts is set to make his own shift to the right side of the infield.

After playing short in his first year with the Padres, Bogaerts is slated to be San Diego’s primary second baseman for the 2024 season. The two-time World Series champion was usurped at shortstop by Ha-Seong Kim, a fourth-year pro who is coming off a Gold Glove campaign.

Asked by WEEI’s Rob Bradford about Bogaerts’ position switch, Story admitted he was “definitely” surprised to see San Diego go in that direction.

Story continues below advertisement

“Because, you know, he’s a good shortstop, and I know he takes a lot of pride in his defense,” Story told Bradford. “But it kind of speaks to the teammate that he is, obviously, they’re doing that … To be on board for it for it to work and it sounds like he is.”

Although he acknowledged he signed with the Padres to play shortstop, Bogaerts on Friday revealed he was “at peace” with the move to second base. The 31-year-old admires Kim’s defensive prowess “a lot” and understands San Diego made the decision with the best interest of the club in mind.

Story and the Red Sox will have a front-row seat to watch Bogaerts play second base at Fenway Park when the Padres visit Boston in late June for a three-game weekend series.