Hideki Matsuyama shot a 9-under 62 on Sunday to win the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club.

The former Masters winner snapped a career-high drought of 20-straight starts without a top-10 finish. It was also the ninth PGA Tour Win of Matsuyama’s career, the most by any Asian-born player.

For that reason, we have named him our VA Hero of the Week.

For more check out the video above.