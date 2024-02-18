Why Jim Montgomery Remains Confident Amid Bruins’ Skid

Jim Montgomery isn’t sounding the alarms.

The Boston Bruins head coach understands recent results have been disappointing. But Montgomery also sees the tape and knows his group, despite being 1-3-2 in its last six home games, has played the right way.

“The last three games, again, we’re playing to our identity,” Montgomery told reporters Sunday, per the team. “And if we keep playing to our identity, and our process gets a little better, the results are going to come.

“I don’t think I’m as worried as maybe the outside people are. Because I see a good brand of hockey.”

Boston has lost its last four games with one shootout loss and one overtime defeat included. During the stretch, the Florida Panthers have jumped the Bruins in the Atlantic Division.

Montgomery confirmed the Black and Gold have not been perfect. They coughed up two third-period leads in their loss to the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday. They’ve made mistakes on the forecheck and in the D-zone, taking costly penalties and allowing odd-man rushes as well.

“Those are all things that during the course of the year, you’re going to have moments like this,” Montgomery said. “But if you get caught up with that, you start worrying. That’s why we try to immerse ourselves in the moment. And we just focus on (Monday).”

Montgomery added: “The sky is not falling. It’s not. … When I see my team building, when I see the group building the right way, it gives me confidence so it’s easy for me to be confident around the team.”

The Bruins close out their seven-game homestand against the Dallas Stars on Monday afternoon in a Presidents Day matinee. You can watch the game on NESN after an hour of pregame coverage. Boston then heads on a four-game road trip with three in Canada.