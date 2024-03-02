A Boston Red Sox newcomer’s spring training was shut down this week after suffering a groin injury.

Alex Cora on Saturday told reporters Vaughn Grissom is in doubt to play Opening Day after suffering a left groin strain while fielding groundballs, per NESN’s Jahmai Webster. The infielder was shut down with no timetable to return.

“We’ve got to shut him down … It’s going to take more than a few days,” Cora told reporters, per The Boston Globe’s Pete Abraham. “Obviously, no timetable. But with this now, Opening Day it might not happen for him.”

Cora highlighted Enmanuel Valdez as the next in line to play second base with Pablo Reyes, who also had been taking reps at first base, also available, per Abraham. Grissom did not play in Boston’s spring training games due to a hamstring injury.

Story continues below advertisement

Grissom was acquired from the Atlanta Braves in exchange for Chris Sale and cash considerations. The 23-year-old was expected to pair with Trevor Story in the middle infield and had done work in the offseason to acclimate himself to the Red Sox clubhouse and with other top young players at development camp.

Boston starts the 2024 MLB season on March 28 against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park.