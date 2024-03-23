Alex Cora Shares Special Moment With Red Sox’s Jarren Duran

Jarren Duran enters his fourth season in the majors with the Boston Red Sox. The outfielder will have a new opportunity that he has missed so far in his career: making the roster on Opening Day.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora informed the 27-year-old that he made the team out of spring training, per NESN’s Mike Monaco. After 193 big-league games, Duran takes on another first in his MLB career with the Red Sox.

“(It’s) his first Opening Day with us,” Cora shared on Saturday, per Monaco. “You don’t take this one for granted. It doesn’t matter (how many days) you’ve been in the big leagues.”

Duran came up during the season in each of the past three years for the Red Sox, especially with a significant impact in 2023. Prior to a season-ending toe injury, Duran was the sparkplug of the Red Sox offense. The Boston outfielder hit .295 with a .828 OPS with 34 doubles in that span.

Duran looks to find his space in the outfield while Ceddanne Rafaela will also make the Opening Day roster. Both players could find a path to center field, though Rafaela has excelled in that spot defensively.

Duran will likely bat leadoff for Boston on Opening Day in Seattle against the Mariners on March 28.