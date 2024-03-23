Ceddanne Rafaela needed to answer key questions for the Boston Red Sox this spring training, and he’ll be rewarded after his standout play.

Boston manager Alex Cora told reporters Saturday that the 23-year-old made the Opening Day roster.

“He’s very dynamic, athletic, versatile, he’s a good kid, too,” Cora told reporters, per The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier.

Rafaela is Boston’s fourth-ranked prospect on Sox Prospects, and the coaching staff wanted to see if he could demonstrate the ability to play at the major league level. Rafaela hit three home runs and eight RBIs on a .908 OPS in 47 spring training games, and he’s primarily played at center field, which is a role the team envisions for him.

Jarren Duran also made the Opening Day roster, which likely means he won’t be heading to the injured list to start the 2024 MLB season after managing his injury from last season. Rob Refsnyder likely will start out on the IL after fracturing his toe last week.

Cora revealed the Red Sox’s starting rotation Friday, and he told reporters Saturday that Josh Winckowski will have a multi-innings role in the bullpen, per Speier. He did not finalize the rest of the rotation.

As for the rest of the Opening Day roster, Cora left the door open for players like Bobby Dalbec, but Rafaela making the Opening Roster shows the Red Sox will continue the youth movement.

Boston begins the season Thursday against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park. First pitch is scheduled at 10:10 p.m. ET, and you can catch full coverage starting with pregame at 8:30 p.m.