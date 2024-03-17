The Boston Bruins found the back of the net three times in less than three minutes to open the third period and defeated the Philadelphia Flyers 6-5 at TD Garden on Saturday night.

With the win, the Bruins improved to 40-14-15, while the Flyers fell to 34-26-8 on the season.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The Bruins got off to a slow start, registering their first shot on Flyers goaltender Felix Sandstrom after 12 minutes had ticked off the clock in the first period.

The Bruins trailed 1-0 and 2-1 before Boston exploded for four goals. Philadelphia battled their way back into the game, but the Bruins held on and escaped with the victory. The Bruins and Flyers combined for seven goals in the third period.

Charlie Coyle scored the go-ahead goal just 1:08 into the third period after knotting the game at two in the middle frame. With two tallies in the game, Coyle set a new career-high in goals with 23 on the season. He previously scored 21 goals with the Minnesota Wild in the 2015-16 season.

Morgan Geekie, Johnny Beecher, Jake DeBrusk and Danton Heinen would light the lamp for Boston in the win.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Coyle notched the tying and go-ahead goals for the Bruins.

— DeBrusk tallied his 17th goal of the season in the third period. He also added an assist on Geekie’s first-period goal for his ninth multi-point game of the season.

JD caps the flurry 🚨 pic.twitter.com/crGQ16DCzf — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) March 17, 2024

— Beecher recorded his sixth goal of the season in his second game since returning to the lineup.

UP NEXT

The Bruins continue their three-game homestand with a matchup against the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday night. Puck drop from TD Garden is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET, and you can catch all the action following an hour of pregame coverage on NESN.