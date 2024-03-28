Bruins Wrap: Boston Falls To Lightning In Tight Defensive Game

The Boston Bruins and Lightning completed their regular season series with Tampa Bay skating away with the 3-1 win at Amalie Arena on Wednesday night.

With the loss, the Bruins fell to 42-17-15, while the Lightning improved to 40-25-7.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

In the second game of a back-to-back in Florida, the Bruins found themselves chasing the lead for the third straight game.

Tampa Bay opened the scoring midway through the first period on Mitchell Chaffee’s fourth goal of the season. Danton Heinen potted the equalizer with less than four minutes remaining in the period, but the Lightning got the go-ahead goal from Brayden Point in the second period to secure the victory.

The Lightning bested the Bruins on the scoreboard and in hits, outhitting Boston 46-38 in the contest.

Tampa Bay won the regular season series 3-1, defeating Boston 5-4 in overtime on Nov. 20 and 3-2 in a shootout on Feb. 13. The Bruins’ lone win, a 7-3 decision, came on Jan. 6. The Bruins were outshot 30-24 and could solve Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy, who made 23 saves for his 27th win this season.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Heinen scored his 15th goal of the season from Pavel Zacha. Heinen has 30 points in 66 games for Boston this season.

— Zacha recorded a point in his second straight game with the lone assist on Heinen’s goal. He has 50 points on 70 games for the Bruins.

— Point registered his 42nd goal of the season for the Lightning. It is the third season he has notched 40-plus goals in a season.

WAGER WATCH

UP NEXT

The Bruins continue their six-game road trip when they face the Washington Capitals on Saturday. Puck drop from Capital Arena is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET, and you can catch all the action on NESN, following an hour of pregame coverage.