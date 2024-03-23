The Boston Bruins lost their second consecutive game Saturday afternoon, falling at the hands of the Philadelphia Flyers, 3-2, at Wells Fargo Center.

Boston fell to 41-16-15 on the season, while Philadelphia improved to 36-26-9.

Check out the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

If you watched this game without knowing any of the context, you’d quickly be able to figure out that it was a matinee matchup between two teams coming off losses.

Story continues below advertisement

This game was that sloppy.

Philadelphia finally opened the scoring late in the second period on a power-play, when Travis Konecny bullied home a rebound from just in front of Bruins goaltender Linus Ullmark. It took a while for Boston to respond, but sudden contributor Justin Brazeau was able to knot things up with a nifty drive on Flyers goalie Samuel Ersson in the third period.

It took nearly 50 minutes, but a hockey game broke out!

Konecny gave Philly another lead with his 30th goal of the season, but it took less than a minute for Boston’s Danton Heinen to respond with one of his own. It was back and forth, but after Tyson Foerster gave the Flyers the advantage with under two minutes remaining, the momentum stopped shifting.

Story continues below advertisement

STARS OF THE GAME

— Foerster had the game-winning goal but also assisted on Philadelphia’s first goal.

— Brazeau’s been unconscious lately, potting four goals and picking up an assist in his last three games. He kept Boston in the game along with Ullmark.

— Konecny had two goals for the Flyers, continuing his career-best season.

WAGER WATCH

Brazeau only had +500 odds to continue his goal streak, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. That means a $100 bet would have netted a $600 payout, which is something to think about moving forward.

Story continues below advertisement

UP NEXT ON NESN

The Bruins will continue their six-game roadie Tuesday, as they take on the Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena. It’ll be Boston’s penultimate game against Florida, with puck drop scheduled for 7 p.m. ET, following an hour of pregame coverage on NESN.