Bruins Wrap: Boston Sweeps Season Series Vs. Maple Leafs

BOSTON — The Boston Bruins swept the season series with the Maple Leafs, defeating Toronto 4-1 at TD Garden on Thursday night.

With the win, the Bruins improved to 37-13-15, while the Leafs fell to 36-19-8.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The Bruins and Leafs battled in a classic Original Six matchup in every statistic from shots on goal to hits and penalties. Every stat except for goals.

David Pastrnak opened the scoring with his 39th goal of the season in the first period on the power play. At the end of the first period Boston had edged Toronto 9-7 in shots on goal as well as the scoreboard.

In the second period, the shots were even at 12 a side, but the Bruins added three more goals to secure their six-straight victory over the Leafs.

Trent Frederic, Morgan Geekie and Brando Carlo all scored for Boston, and Mitch Marner scored Toronto’s lone goal. Brad Marchand and Jake DeBrusk each recorded two assists for the Bruins.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Pastrnak notched his team-leading 39th goal of the season in the first period.

Another day, another serving of Pasta 🍝 pic.twitter.com/K4Uc9qKCyi — NESN (@NESN) March 8, 2024

— Frederic stole the puck from William Nylander at the blue line for the breakaway and beat Joseph Woll five hole.

"That was a nice shot." – Zdeno Chara pic.twitter.com/JMTNJCl9uG — NESN (@NESN) March 8, 2024

— Jeremy Swayman made 28 saves in the game for his second straight victory over the Leafs.

WAGER WATCH

UP NEXT

The Bruins will host the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday afternoon. Puck drop from TD Garden is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET and will air on ABC. Bruins action will return to NESN on Monday when Boston hosts the St. Louis Blues.