Bruins Wrap: David Pastrnak’s Hat Trick Powers Boston Past Senators

BOSTON — Behind the stellar play of David Pastrnak, the Boston Bruins grabbed another win Tuesday night by taking down the Ottawa Senators, 6-2, at TD Garden.

The Bruins, who have won five of their last six games, improved to 41-14-15 while the Senators dropped to 28-35-4.

Check out the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

A one-goal lead entering the third period has spelt disaster for the Bruins many times this season.

Story continues below advertisement

But perhaps Boston has learned its lesson even if it came against the struggling Senators, who sit in last place in the Atlantic Division.

The Bruins not only kept their lead intact, but quickly put away the Senators thanks to goals from Pastrnak and Jesper Boqvist. Their tallies came 25 seconds a part around the five-minute park of the stanza.

There were ominous signs that the Bruins would surrender another third-period lead when when Brady Tkachuk scored with 2.3 seconds left in the second period to pull Ottawa within a goal. But the intermission helped Boston regroup and turn in a lockdown final frame — something they needed to do more of this season.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Pastrnak powered the offense with his 17th career hat trick. He scored twice in the first period, redirecting his first tally past Senators goalie Joonas Korpisalo and then burying a breakaway bid minutes later. Pastrnak, who has 44 goals on the season, then fired in a backhanded shot to have the hats start flying.

Story continues below advertisement

HAT TRICK 1️⃣7️⃣ FOR 8️⃣8️⃣ pic.twitter.com/o9ZyE1g8qr — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) March 20, 2024

— Justin Brazeau makes a living in front of the net and scored a key power-play goal in close late in the second period when he cleaned up a rebound. He added another goal from the same area on the man-advantage late in the third period.

— Kevin Shattenkirk was back in the lineup after being a healthy scratch the last two games and made his presence felt. The veteran defenseman picked up an assist on three goals.

Story continues below advertisement

WAGER WATCH

Linus Ullmark looks like a different goalie since the trade deadline. FanDuel Sportsbook set his save over/under at 26.5 with -128 odds on the Over. Ullmark cleared that by the end of the second period and finished with 30 save. A $100 wager on this prop bet would have netted a total of $178.13.

UP NEXT

The Bruins close out their three-game homestand Thursday with a matchup against the New York Rangers. Puck drop from TD Garden is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET, and you can watch the game, plus an hour of pregame coverage, on NESN.