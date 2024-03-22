The Boston Bruins have several stars on a talented roster that leads the Eastern Conference. On Thursday night, the Boston locker room got a surprise visit from another major star.

Singer Celine Dion is in attendance at TD Garden as the Bruins host the New York Rangers in a marquee Eastern Conference matchup. Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery sparked some energy before the game by having the six-time Grammy Award winner read the starting lineups.

As the performer often does on stage with her music, Dion put on a show in Boston on Thursday night, per team-provided video.

The Bruins look to extend their lead in the conference standings over the Rangers, who entered play on Thursday just three points behind Boston. You can tune in for the game on NESN.