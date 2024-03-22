Bruins Wrap: Rangers Complete Season Series Sweep Vs. Boston

BOSTON—The Bruins and Rangers battled in an Original Six matchup on Thursday night, with New York skating away with a 5-2 win at TD Garden.

With the loss, the Bruins fell to 41-15-15, while the Rangers improved to 46-20-4.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The Bruins and Rangers met for the final time in the regular season with New York taking the first two games of the series 7-4 and 2-1 in overtime.

Boston got on the board first when Jake DeBrusk lit the lamp as the Bruins’ power play expired from Trent Frederic and Justin Brazeau at 8:04 of the opening period.

The Bruins led after 20, but the Rangers tilted the ice in the second by outshooting Boston 13-6 and having an 18-14 edge in hits for the Blue Shirts. At the end of the middle frame, New York had taken the 2-1 lead on a pair of goals from Artemi Panarin.

Boston tied the game at the beginning of the third period on Brazeau’s fourth goal of the season but New York would pull ahead 40 seconds later when Adam Fox got his wrist shot past Jeremy Swayman for the 3-2 lead.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Panarin’s two goals in the second period for the Rangers brought his season total to 40. He would add an empty net goal in the final 52 seconds of the game for the hat trick.

— DeBrusk showed patience when he collected the loose puck in front of the Rangers net and beat Jonathan Quick with a wrist shot in the first period.

Starting off with some 7️⃣4️⃣ 🚨 pic.twitter.com/yHAAdsKwJz — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) March 21, 2024

— Brazeau notched his fourth goal of the season at 3:17 of the third period. With an assist on DeBrusk’s goal, the Brazeau recorded his second multi-point game of the season.

UP NEXT

The Bruins will head to the city of Brotherly Love to take on the Flyers on Saturday. Puck drop from Wells Fargo Center is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET., and you can watch the game, plus an hour of pregame coverage, on NESN.