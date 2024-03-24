Celtics’ Depth Keeps Producing In Final Regular Season Stretch

The Boston Celtics are in the final stretch with 11 games remaining in the regular season, closing the distance to the No. 1 seed in the NBA.

In the midst of a six-game road trip, Boston looks to keep piling up wins despite playing without their normal starting five. The latest test of depth came against the Chicago Bulls on Saturday night with Jayson Tatum and Derrick White as the only regular starters.

Boston once again did not skip a beat with a 124-113 victory. Sam Hauser, Payton Pritchard, Al Horford, Luke Kornet and Xavier Tillman all stepped up to produce behind Tatum’s team-high 26 points.

“On the second night of a back-to-back with guys out, credit to the role guys because in all their minutes, they had to step up,” Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla told reporters after the win, per NBC Sports Boston’s postgame coverage. “A couple of those physically present plays kept us in it. I thought Oshae (Brissett) was great tonight as well in that department.”

Hauser especially found a rhythm, pouring in 23 points on seven three-pointers. The Boston forward has now made a franchise-record 20 three-pointers over his last three games.

“The guys have done a better job understanding how to use Sam as a weapon,” Mazzulla added. “Whether that’s to get him open or as a decoy for 2-on-1’s. He has an innate ability to balance the floor with spacing but also create indecisions.”

The final stretch of the regular season has given Boston the chance to showcase their depth in advance of a high-stakes postseason run. Even as the bench rotation will eventually shorten, the Celtics are not slowing down.

“I think that’s how Joe wants us to be,” Horford told Abby Chin after the win, per NBC Sports Boston’s postgame coverage. “Be a team that anybody can come in with our system. We can figure it out and make things happen. Our guys are really buying into that. We’re seeing it with these wins and the way that we’re playing.”

“You can’t take winning for granted,” Mazzulla shared. “I think the guys have handled it really well with a competitive mindset.”

The Celtics look to continue momentum on Monday night in Atlanta against the Hawks as Boston seeks a 10th consecutive win.