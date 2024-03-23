What Joe Mazzulla Told Celtics Great About Championship Drive

Joe Mazzulla has the Boston Celtics in prime position to make a deep playoff run in search of the franchise’s first NBA championship since 2008.

During the era led by the tandem of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, the Celtics have made the NBA Finals once and reached four conference finals. Boston still looks to get over the hump with a passion that is burning throughout the roster and coaching staff.

1981 NBA Finals MVP and Celtics radio commentator Cedric Maxwell recently shared a conversation he had with Mazzulla at TD Garden while looking up at the championship banners of Boston’s past. The Celtics coach shared his drive to win with Maxwell.

Joe Mazzulla told @cedricmaxwell81 he would do anything to bring another banner to Boston pic.twitter.com/8hI5fURN4R — First to the Floor☘️ (@First2TheFloor) March 23, 2024

“He said, ‘I would do anything, anything to bring another banner,'” Maxwell told the “First to the Floor” podcast. “He literally had tears in his eyes, man. I said, ‘You’re going to get there, big fella.”

Story continues below advertisement

The Celtics’ reconstructed roster leads the NBA with 56 wins and has all the talent and tenacity to go win a championship. If this Boston team is the one of the era to finish the job, Maxwell believes that the window remains open.

“It’s the pressure of this year,” Maxwell added. “If the Celtics can withstand the pressure and get through, this team could win, the way they’re constituted now, two or three championships with this particular team.”

The Celtics have 12 remaining regular season games to gear up for a championship-or-bust playoff run.