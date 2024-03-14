Celtics’ Jayson Tatum Starts Side Career, Authors Children’s Book

The Boston Celtics have been so dominant throughout the regular season, they’ve got dudes writing books.

It’s a children’s book, but nevertheless.

Jayson Tatum announced the publication of his new book “Baby Dunks-a-Lot” on Wednesday, a children’s book that was co-written by author Sam Apple and illustrated by Parker-Nia Gordon.

If you’re wondering what the book is about, take a look at the description on its Amazon listing.

When a big kid teaches his little brother how to play basketball for the first time, something unusual happens . . . baby bro flies through the air for a monster dunk! Before long, every professional team wants the incredible dunking baby on their roster. Baby Dunks-A-Lot is poised to become a basketball legend—that is, until he misses his bedtime.



Inspired by Jayson Tatum’s life as both an NBA superstar and a loving dad, this laugh-out-loud picture book is the story of what happens when a tot becomes an NBA teammate.

How many times do we think Deuce Tatum reads this? It’s either two, or 200, right?

The Celtics will soon turn their attention to the postseason, but likely not before Tatum receives his share of flak for authoring a Boss Baby/Like Mike spinoff. You can pre-order the book now on Amazon, with the official release scheduled for Aug. 27.