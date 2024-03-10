Jayson Tatum’s Big Fourth Quarter Helps Celtics In Bounce Back Win Vs. Suns

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown combined for 56 points to help the Boston Celtics defeat the Phoenix Suns 117-107 at Footprint Center on Saturday night.

The Celtics entered the contest on a rare two-game losing skid without Kristaps Porzingis, who missed the game with right hamstring tightness.

While Brown scored 18 points in the first half, Tatum uncharacteristically had only seven. Tatum would find his rhythm and finish with 29 points, 13 in the fourth quarter, to secure Boston’s win.

“I finally stopped turning the ball over,” Tatum told ESPN’s Lisa Salters, as seen on ABC’s postgame coverage. “I’m thankful I have some great teammates cause I stunk it up tonight.”

Tatum had 10 rebounds for his 23rd double-double this season.

Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla said he saw better game management and discipline from his team and thought the bench came up big for Boston.

“They were amazing. They were tremendous,” Mazzulla told reporters, as seen on NBC Sports Boston’s postgame coverage. “I thought Payton (Pritchard) changed the game overall with his defense. Him and Sam (Hauser) both are known for offensive guys and I think it’s been their defense that’s really helped us this year.”

Boston’s bench outscored Phoenix’s bench 27-16 in the game with Luke Kornet leading the way with 14 points. Al Horford started for the injured Porzingis. He collected 12 rebounds to go with his nine points.

The Celtics improved to 49-14 overall and have yet to lose three in a row this season. Boston will continue its five-game road trip when the team travels to Portland to take on the Trail Blazers on Monday night.