The Jazz didn’t give the Celtics much trouble Tuesday night, so Luke Kornet had plenty of time to workshop a joke as he watched Derrick White put on a show.

White was excellent at Delta Center, scoring 24 points on 7-for-11 shooting from beyond the arc while adding six rebounds, three assists and three blocks. The veteran guard caught up with NBC Sports Boston’s Abby Chin after the game to talk about his efficient performance, but before the interview got underway, Kornet showcased some new material.

“Oh, are you guys doing an interview? I didn’t notice,” Kornet said, as seen on NBCSB. “I haven’t seen a (Derrick) White kill Jazz like that since Ryan Gosling in ‘La La Land.’ He was shooting every shot and it was awesome.”

Luke Kornet just said Derrick White killed the Jazz like Ryan Gosling in La la Land 😂😂😂@tvabby caught up with White after dropping 24 points, 6 rebounds, a steal and 3 blocks against the Utah Jazz pic.twitter.com/FkPg4DYPXj — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) March 13, 2024

White’s mindset heading into the final game of Boston’s West Coast road trip set him up for success. The 29-year-old told his father he was going to “let it fly” in Salt Lake City, and the aggressive approach resulted in White’s highest point total since Feb. 22.

White will try to ride the momentum into Thursday night’s battle with the Phoenix Suns at TD Garden. Kornet likely will spend part of the Wednesday off-day crafting a joke to air out in the event White shines against Kevin Durant and company.