Chase Meidroth May Deserve More Credit In Red Sox Farm System

Before the start of the 2024 season, NESN.com is evaluating several noteworthy prospects in the Boston Red Sox organization, using insight and analysis from industry experts to gauge each player’s outlook for the upcoming campaign. Next up: Nick Yorke.

The Boston Red Sox have built up a tremendous farm system, particularly with impact position players. Budding names such as Roman Anthony, Marcelo Mayer and Kyle Teel might dominate conversations about the future. At the same time, Boston has talent throughout the system that may be deserving of more attention.

Chase Meidroth fits that build.

The 2022 fourth-round pick has risen quickly through the minor leagues and positions himself for a 2024 season that could go a long way in determining the ceiling of his future.

With that in mind, here’s everything you need to know about the 22-year-old infielder.

Background

Like several infielders in the Red Sox system, Meidroth’s baseball journey began in California, growing up in The Golden State and taking his talents to the University of San Diego. Meidroth mashed through the West Coast Conference, hitting .319 with a .949 OPS in his college career.

Wearing the Red Sox uniform wasn’t a new experience for Meidroth when Boston selected him in the fourth round of the 2022 MLB Draft. That summer, the infielder impressed with the Yarmouth-Dennis Red Sox of the Cape Cod Baseball League. From there, a swift path of advancement began for Meidroth.

His quality plate approach and overall defensive versatility, which led to some highlight plays, allowed the San Diego product to rise rapidly. Meidroth reached Double-A within his first full minor league season and showed that he could play there. In 91 games with Double-A Portland, Meidroth got on base at a .386 clip while posting a .762 OPS.

Meidroth certainly has room to grow, but he has answered the bell to hold down his spot at each stop along the way through the Red Sox system.

Scouting Report

Meidroth’s game is built on working deep in counts as a high on-base offensive player who challenges pitchers to attack the zone.

“The biggest thing with him is you just know you’re getting a quality at-bat,” Ian Cundall of SoxProspects.com told NESN.com recently. “Last year, his approach metrics were elite. He doesn’t miss in the zone. Like everything, it’s just straight contact on pitches in the zone. He doesn’t chase and sees a ton of pitches. Works counts. Kinda like that table-setter when you know you’re going to get a five-, six-pitch at bat every time out with him.”

Defensively, Meidroth has mostly played second base, though he showed the ability to play third as well in an infield with Mayer and Nick Yorke so far. While he isn’t flashy, the infielder can be solid.

“I actually think he can play a little third base,” Baseball America’s Geoff Pontes told NESN.com recently. “I’ve seen him make some plays there. I saw it on the Cape, too. I’m not off that guy being a utility guy who can hit a little bit.”

Long-term, those qualities give Meidroth a chance to keep carving his path through the minor leagues.

“The way his quality of contact works, I think he’s going to be a high-OBP, high-contact, low-slug guy,” Cundall said.

Most likely scenario: Fill-in infielder

Meidroth still needs time in the minors. He may see opportunities to fill in depending on infield needs for the Red Sox at times. Otherwise, Boston should let him keep developing as a solid overall option.

Best-case scenario: MLB utilityman

Meidroth has the chance to establish himself at the major league level if his total offensive game and defensive stability elevate in 2024. If he can do just that, Boston may have a solid internal addition to make to the bench in the near future.

“I don’t know if the logjam is as applicable to him because I think he’s got a better chance and is most likely a backup at the major league level,” Cundall added. “Meidroth easily is someone I could see carving out a long career as a bench bat.”

Fenway forecast

Meidroth will need some movement in front of him, but could certainly see time filling in for injuries or as a late-season callup. What year that happens in remains to be seen.

“His draft year was two years ago and he’s already probably going to start in Triple-A this year, I would guess,” Cundall explained. “I could see him going back to Portland, but he got 325 plate appearances there last year. … If he goes to Double-A, it’ll probably only be for a month or two. But he’s definitely shot up the system. He’s put himself in position where maybe next year or the year after we’re talking about him as an option for major-league depth.”

SoxProspects ranking: No. 14

Boston has elite talent rising closer to the show among its position players. Meidroth should rise on the list if his game stays consistent and those prospects graduate the system.