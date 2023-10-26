The Boston Red Sox have restored a once-struggling farm system with promising talent rising in the minor leagues.

Among those players in a now top-five farm system, one Red Sox pitching prospect believes infielder Chase Meidroth is an emerging player in the Boston farm system.

“The dude is a gamer,” Red Sox pitching prospect Christopher Troye told NESN.com in an interview. “Plays with ‘Cali Confidence.’ That (California) swag? He’s got it. Defense is unbelievable. He just hits. He shows up every day.”

The Red Sox originally selected Meidroth in the fourth round of the 2022 MLB Draft. In college and in summer ball, the infielder developed a profile as an on-base machine, consistently posting an on-base percentage in the mid-400s. In limited pro ball after being drafted in 2022, Meidroth provided a spark with a .977 OPS in 22 games between rookie ball and Low-A Salem.

With a full season in 2023, the numbers evened out but Meidroth still posted a solid season, slashing .271/.408/.391 with nine home runs in 111 games between High-A Greenville and Double-A Portland.

As the offensive abilities gained more experience, Meidroth’s defensive abilities made strides in 2023 as one of three players on the Portland Sea Dogs to be recognized for defensive excellence by Baseball America across Double-A.

Troye noted that while Meidroth may not be the most outspoken or well-known prospect, his skills on the field validate his potential for the Red Sox.

“He’s quiet,” Troye added. “He’s a quiet guy. He’s not really big into social media, which I respect. I definitely think that he’s not really getting the attention he honestly deserves.”

The No. 20 prospect in the Boston organization took a step forward in 2023. With a number of quality infielders performing in the Red Sox farm system, Meidroth is doing what he can to put his own abilities on the radar.