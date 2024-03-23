Boston Bruins All-Star David Pastrnak showed the Ottawa Senators why he’s one of the most feared offensive players in the league.

While he’s known for his strong one-timers, Pastrnak recorded his second hat trick of the season, which was the 17th in his career. And he did it without one of his patent one-timers, showing off his offensive skillset.

For more, check out the video above from “Bruins Breakaway Live,” presented by Granite City Electric.