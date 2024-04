The Boston Bruins’ David Pastrnak was able to help the team with more than just goals this season.

Pastrnak scored his 47th goal of the season vs. the Carolina Hurricanes, a drop from his 61 last season. However, his assists are up, and he enters Tuesday’s matchup against the Ottawa Senators with 62, the most of his career.

