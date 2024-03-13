The New England Patriots absolutely should kick the tires on Tee Higgins, who reportedly has requested to be traded by the Cincinnati Bengals. And perhaps Eliot Wolf and company are making some calls behind the scenes in hopes of landing the talented wideout.

But the Foxboro Faithful shouldn’t expect any Higgins-Patriots blockbuster to come from star defender Matthew Judon.

Judon, well-known for his social media campaigning to free agents, took to the X platform Wednesday and teased Patriots fans.

“Yall just got off the phone @teehiggins5. He said he’s walking on to the Patriots. Look at god,” Judon posted to X, formerly known as Twitter.

Story continues below advertisement

Yall just got off the phone @teehiggins5. He said he’s walking on to the patriots. Look at god. — Matthew Judon (@man_dammn) March 13, 2024

Fortunately, the majority of fans took Judon’s comment for what it was worth.

In regards to Higgins, the 25-year-old was thought to be the top impending free-agent receiver. Higgins received the franchise tag from the Bengals, which caused some to think he wasn’t leaving Cincinnati in 2024. However, even before Higgins reportedly requested to be traded many around the league thought Cincinnati could send him elsewhere.

Any pursuit of Higgins was expected to be more difficult than another free agent like Calvin Ridley, but Higgins’ age and past production make him worthy of the draft capital it would take to acquire him and the investment it would take to keep him.

Story continues below advertisement

Judon, arguably the Patriots’ best player, understands as much.