On paper, the idea of the Patriots making a blockbuster move for Justin Jefferson became more reasonable after the NFL’s two-day legal tampering window.

The Vikings might be headed for a rebuild of sorts with Kirk Cousins bound for Atlanta. Jefferson currently is Minnesota’s most valuable asset if it were to seek out a haul of draft picks, and wide receiver-needy New England might need to focus on the trade market since it reportedly is not the favorite to sign free-agent pass-catcher Calvin Ridley.

But if the Patriots do end up making a splash trade to bolster their talent-deprived offense, it probably won’t be for Jefferson. Even though the Vikings’ quarterback situation is clouded by uncertainty, they have “no plans” to trade the three-time Pro Bowl selection, per The Athletic’s Dianna Russini.

Fortunately for the Patriots, there are realistic options on the star receiver trade market. Tee Higgins reportedly wants out of Cincinnati and Keenan Allen might be forced to sever ties with the Los Angeles Chargers, who are in salary cap hell. Brandon Aiyuk, who’s about to enter the final season of his contract with the San Francisco 49ers, could be a dark horse candidate, too.

But as for Jefferson, New England and 30 other teams probably will have to watch the dynamic game-changer tear it up in Minnesota for years to come.