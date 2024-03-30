Former Red Sox Slugger Off To Scorching Start, Sets Dodgers Record

Former Boston Red Sox slugger Mookie Betts set a Dodgers record for leadoff home runs, hitting his 29th in Los Angeles’ matchup with the St. Louis Cardinals.

Betts broke a tie with Davey Lopes, who played for the Dodgers from 1972-81.

The round-tripper was Betts’ 49th career leadoff home run, the fifth most in MLB history behind only Ricky Henderson (81), George Springer (57), Alfonso Soriano (54) and Craig Biggio (53).

Last season, Betts finished with 12 leadoff home runs, one short of tying the MLB record in a season.

The seven-time All-Star and 2018 MVP has three home runs in four games for the Dodgers this season. In 5,055 at-bats, Betts has 255 home runs, while slashing .295/.374/.528.