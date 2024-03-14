Frank Vogel Understands Challenges Against Celtics’ Versatile Offense

BOSTON — Frank Vogel knows what the Celtics are capable of, having hosted them at Footprint Center in Phoenix just five days ago in a 117-107 win over the Suns.

Against a team that can shoot efficiently from three-point range and make plays inside the paint, Phoenix’s head coach knows that his defense has to present multiple looks.

“All those guys need to stay ready,” Vogel told reporters at TD Garden on Thursday. “We’re trying to match up with a unique opponent. You need perimeter defense to slow down the Boston Celtics.”

Vogel added: “Multiple efforts is what it comes down to. They average 47 points in the paint and we gave them 60.”

The Suns currently sit in the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference with 38 wins. Each game against a contender is a welcomed test for Phoenix, though playing at best team in the league can always create extra energy.

“I think there’s always a little extra juice when playing against the team that has the best record in the NBA,” Vogel explained. “A team a lot of people feel will be in the NBA Finals. At the same time, we’ve really got to focus on ourselves.”

Beyond the contest at hand, Vogel always appreciates the chance to return to Boston, a city where he build his adult life at the turn to the 21st century. In the late 1990s and early 2000s, Vogel worked as a video coordinator and an assistant coach with the Celtics.

“It’s where I got my start,” Vogel shared. “Boston will always be special to be. I got my first job in the NBA here with Coach (Rick) Pitino. I met my wife here. I had my first daughter here. (This city) will always be special to me.”

The Celtics search for their second win over the Suns in five days on Thursday night.