It was Drake Maye’s turn to show off his arm in the latter stages of his pre-draft process.

The quarterback threw a variety of passes to former Tar Heels wide receivers at the North Carolina pro day in front of droves of NFL coaches and executives along with members of the media.

The workouts allow NFL teams the opportunity to watch prospective draft picks and compare them to others before the 2024 NFL Draft begins on April 25.

The Patriots were on hand to watch and meet with the 6-foot-4, 227-pound quarterback, according to insider Evan Lazar.

“They’ve been great,” Maye told reporters, per Lazar. “Coach (Jerod) Mayo, first-year head coach, congrats to him. I was just in there talking with new offensive coordinator (Alex) Van Pelt. Just learn their stuff and it’s been awesome.

“For such a historic program and team, history out there in New England, get a chance to get to know them, get to know what they’re about and how their championship mindset of getting back to the glory days has been cool.”

Maye completed 69-of-74 passes with three incompletions and two drops, according to Washington Commander’s SB Nation site writer Mark Tyler.

The Patriots are in desperate need of a new quarterback and New England is reportedly considering Maye with the No. 3 overall pick.

Since New England brought in veteran signal-caller Jacoby Brissett, the Patriots would not have to rush their potential franchise quarterback this season.