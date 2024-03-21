How Kenley Jansen, Chris Martin Fared In Red Sox Ramp Up

The Boston Red Sox needed to see signs of progress from their elite bullpen combination in hopes of being ready for Opening Day.

Chris Martin and Kenley Jansen have both dealt with injuries during spring training. Martin battled groin tightness while Jansen has worked through both shoulder and lat issues. With hopes of being ready for the start of the season in Seattle against the Mariners on March 28, both right-handers made spring training appearances on Thursday against the Baltimore Orioles.

Jansen pitched a 1-2-3 fifth inning with a pair of strikeouts. The Boston closer had quality stuff, which should be encouraging for the Red Sox, topping out at 95 mph and getting good action on his slider, which he threw for strikes.

While speaking with NESN’s Tom Caron, Jansen felt that he would be ready for Opening Day as long as the next week stays on schedule.

Story continues below advertisement

“I’ve got to stay prepared and get my work done,” Jansen shared on the NESN broadcast on Thursday.

Martin recorded an out and threw 20 pitches while allowing two hits and an unearned run during the sixth inning. The 37-year-old was Boston’s best pitcher last season and could lead the bullpen once again if he is healthy.

With Opening Day exactly one week away, the Red Sox are hoping for a healthy path to Seattle for their primary setup man and closer.