Red Sox’s Kenley Jansen ‘Running Out Of Time’ For Opening Day

The Red Sox will have an Opening Day starter, as Brayan Bello earned the honor shortly after inking a six-year contract extension.

Boston might not have an Opening Day closer, however.

Kenley Jansen was scheduled to pitch Tuesday but was pulled due to an ongoing back issue that kept him out of a number of games last year. It’s an ongoing issue for the 36-year-old, who hasn’t been able to prepare the way he preferred during spring training. The Red Sox are even wondering if he’ll be ready for the start of the season.

“He’s running out of time,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Tuesday, per Alex Speier of The Boston Globe. “We still have time, but we’re running out of time.”

Jansen’s injury isn’t one that is expected to sideline him long-term, but an inability to start his throwing program keeps pushing off the date he’ll eventually be ready. Jansen described the first portion of the season as “not fun” because “every day something’s hurting.”

That certainly doesn’t sound fun.

If the Red Sox can’t count on Jansen to be ready for Opening Day, they won’t have to worry too much. Chris Martin filled the closer role admirably in stretches last season, posting a 1.05 ERA in 55 appearances. Josh Winckowski could be another option if Boston wants to maintain its structure in the bullpen.

It won’t be long before the Red Sox are taking the field at T-Mobile Park on March 28, so we’ll find out soon whether or not Jansen will be ready to go.