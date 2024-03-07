How ‘MLB The Show’ Teased Ratings With Two Red Sox Hitters

The Boston Red Sox will lean on Trevor Story and Masataka Yoshida to put together full seasons in 2024 and produce in the lineup.

With important seasons ahead for both players, Story and Yoshida were features of early ratings in the “MLB The Show 24” video game, set to release on March 15.

Story got to guess a pair of his ratings in the game with fielding and durability. The Red Sox shortstop earned a 93 and a 87 in those respective categories. Story will look to improve his durability after playing just 137 games over his first two seasons in Boston. Meanwhile, Story maintains a respected level of excellence with the glove, immediately making an impact during his 2023 season with eight defensive runs in 43 games.

As for Yoshida, the game highlighted his quality bat-to-ball skills, earning a 92 overall contact against right-handed pitching and a 89 overall contact against left-handed pitching. Yoshida certainly hit to that level to start last season, batting over .300 over the summer and finishing with a .289 average, leading to a sixth-place finish in Rookie of the Year voting.

The release of this year’s installment of the popular game will be another step closer to Opening Day, where Story and Yoshida hope to heavily impact the Red Sox in 2024.