New England sports fans will get their first dose of crossover action this season with a doubleheader on NESN networks Saturday night.

The Boston Bruins will play their fourth game of their six-game road trip as the Black and Gold face the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET, and you can watch it live on NESN after an hour of pregame coverage.

The Red Sox also are back in action with Boston set to take the diamond against the Seattle Mariners for its third game of the four-game set. The Red Sox will try to bounce back after a 1-0 loss to the Mariners on Friday night. First pitch is set for 9:40 p.m., and you can watch the game on NESN after pregame coverage begins on NESN+.

Here’s how to watch both the Bruins and Red Sox on NESN networks on Saturday night. All times are Eastern.

NESN

6 p.m.: Bruins Breakaway LIVE

6:30 p.m.: Bruins Face-Off LIVE

7 p.m.: Bruins at Capitals

9:30 p.m.: Red Sox at Mariners

12:30 a.m.: Red Sox Extra Innings LIVE

1 a.m.: Red Sox Final LIVE

1:30 a.m.: Sox In Two

NESN+

8:30 p.m.: Red Sox First Pitch LIVE

9 p.m.: Red Sox Gameday LIVE

9:30 p.m.: Bruins Overtime LIVE

10 p.m.: Bruins Postgame Final LIVE

10:30 p.m.: Bruins In Two