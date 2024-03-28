Bruins Notes: Lack Of Emotion, Intensity Led To Boston’s Loss Vs. Lightning

The Boston Bruins couldn’t match the emotional intensity they had in Tuesday’s win over the Florida Panthers when they faced the Tampa Bay Lightning on Wednesday at Amalie Arena.

Bruins forward David Pastrnak didn’t sugarcoat Boston’s lack of execution in the 3-1 loss.

“Tough loss,” Pastrnak told reporters, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “We weren’t at our best and didn’t deserve to win. I think the outcome just as it should be.”

Boston head coach Montgomery said there was a clear difference between the Panthers and Lighting games, with the matchup against Florida having more of a playoff feel.

“No, this one was not (a playoff-type game),” Montgomery told reporters, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “I didn’t think either team was really on top of their game, to be honest. It was a game where I think they were traveling back from the West Coast, so I don’t think they were as sharp as they’ve been, and the intensity and the emotion in the game was not the same as it was for us last night.”

The Bruins bench boss didn’t blame Boston’s schedule for the loss but acknowledged playing top teams in the league back-to-back is a contributing factor.

“(Tuesday) night, there was a lot of emotion in that game, and there was also a lot of physical, physical product contributes also,” Montgomery explained. “You win a big game like that … we’re sky high, and then we got to come back, and we got to play an elite team in the league again. It’s a hard schedule.”

The Bruins had two power play opportunities in the contest but failed to capitalize and only generated four shots on goal during the man advantages. Trailing 2-1 late in the third period, Boston head coach Jim Montgomery pulled goaltender Linus Ullmark in favor of the extra attacker, but the Lightning would end up potting the empty net goal to secure the win.

“Tough power play couldn’t get it going,” Pastrnak said. “Six-on-five … couldn’t get in the zone. It was a tough loss. It was a heck of a game by our group yesterday and too bad we couldn’t roll it over to today. (…) Tough loss, but we have to move on and learn.”

Pastrnak added the Bruins need to communicate more when they are on the ice for the man advantage.

“Teams are being aggressive against us,” he said. “We need more communication out there and confidence in all of us. It’s hard when your (power play) doesn’t go your way so we’re starting to lose confidence pretty quickly.

“We got to make sure to get the (power play) back to where it used to be. We were a good power play, and time is running out, so we have to be better.”

Here are more notes from Wednesday’s Bruins-Lightning game:

— Linus Ullmark stopped 27 Lightning shots in the loss and said he hasn’t been happy with the way he’s played in the final stretch of the season.

“Not good enough, for my personal view,” Ullmark told reporters, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “I like to win every game I’m playing. Right now, it just seems like I’m letting in one too many.”

— The Bruins could have clinched a Stanley Cup Playoff berth with at least one point in their matchup with the Lighting. Despite not securing their postseason spot, Boston holds a two-point lead over the Florida Panthers in the Atlantic Division with eight games remaining in the regular season for the Black and Gold.

— Danton Heinen scored the lone Bruins goal in the loss. It was his 15th of the season. He now has 30 points in 66 games. It is the third time in his career he has recorded 30-plus points in a season.

— The Bruins continue their six-game road trip when they face the Washington Capitals on Saturday. Puck drop from Capital Arena is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET, and you can catch all the action on NESN, following an hour of pregame coverage.