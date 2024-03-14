Jaguars’ Mac Jones Had Hilarious Jacksonville Homecoming

The New England Patriots officially traded Mac Jones to the Jaguars on Thursday, and by doing so, sent him back to his hometown of Jacksonville.

It’s a move that came with mostly positives.

Jones, for instance, is familiar with the area. He grew up down the road from the Jaguars’ facility, and played his high school ball at The Bolles School, which is about a 20-minute drive from EverBank Stadium. That’s probably why his mom picked him up from his introductory press conference Thursday.

No, we’re not kidding.

“I don’t think I’ll be staying with my parents, but maybe, we’ll see,” Jones cracked, per team-provided video. “My mom is coming to pick me up in about 30 minutes, so it’s kind of nice when your mom can come pick you up from work. It’ll be good.”

It’d be quite the surprise if that becomes a regular occurrence, of course. Jones has what they call “first-round quarterback money,” which means he could take a new car to work each day of the week if he truly wanted to. It’s a nice reminder that if there ways anywhere for Jones to end up, he probably would have picked Duval County.

He better get to house shopping quick, though. You can’t be an NFL QB living in an in-law apartment.