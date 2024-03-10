Mac Jones’ time with the Patriots has come to an end.

New England is finalizing a trade to send Jones to Jacksonville, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported shortly after 11 a.m. ET on Sunday. The deal cannot be processed until Wednesday — the start of the NFL’s new year — and Jones passes a physical. The Patriots and the Jaguars were discussing a sixth-round pick as compensation for the 25-year-old, per Schefter.

The impending trade marks the end of a tumultuous New England tenure for Jones, who the franchise drafted 15th overall in 2021. The Alabama product put together a Pro Bowl season and helped the Patriots secure a playoff berth as a rookie, but back-to-back poor seasons cast doubt on Jones’ future in Foxboro, Mass. The Patriots, who own the third overall pick in next month’s NFL draft, were reported to be “open to trading” Jones last Friday.

The deal also signals a homecoming for Jones, who was born and raised in Jacksonville before heading off to Tuscaloosa. Jones will be in line to serve as the backup to Trevor Lawrence, a fellow 2021 first-rounder who was selected first overall by the Jaguars.

With Jones packing his bags, Bailey Zappe is set to be the only quarterback on the Patriots’ roster when the new NFL year opens Wednesday. But New England is primed to add signal-callers both through the draft and free agency.