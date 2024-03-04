Jaylen Brown Offers ‘Strategy’ Suggestion For Celtics’ Future Opponents

The Golden State Warriors deployed an unusual — and disrespectful? — strategy Sunday against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden.

Basically, the Warriors left Jaylen Brown wide open at the 3-point line in the first quarter, daring the Celtics star to beat them from beyond the arc.

It didn’t work for Golden State. Brown sank five 3-pointers and Boston ended the opening frame on a 23-1 run. After that, it was all Celtics, who pummeled the Warriors 140-88 to improve their winning streak to 11 games.

“You try different things,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr told reporters after the game. “You have to pick your matchups.”

Story continues below advertisement

Brown called the strategy “a little disrespectful,” though the Celtics surely weren’t complaining as they ran up the score on their 2022 NBA Finals opponents. It’s clear he used the Warriors’ decision to sag off him defensively as motivation.

WEEI’s Justin Turpin after the game tweeted a video of Kerr’s explanation, which drew a response from Brown, who finished with a game-high 29 points in 22 minutes.

“More teams should take this strategy,” Brown posted to X while quote-tweeting the video.

Hard to see that happening.

Story continues below advertisement

Brown isn’t exactly a knockdown shooter, converting on 35.2% of his 3-point attempts this season. Still, he’s a three-time All-Star with an impressive NBA résumé and a knack for scoring within Boston’s elite offense.

Leaving him unguarded was a bold move with plenty of risk attached. And it was the Celtics, not the Warriors, who reaped the rewards Sunday in Boston.