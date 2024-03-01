BOSTON — There has been an all too familiar trend lately with the Boston Bruins — not being able to close out games.

After having to play extra hockey in six straight games and going 2-0-4 in that stretch, the Bruins closed out the Vegas Golden Knights in regulation on Thursday night.

Unfortunately for the Bruins and their fans, it wasn’t without its challenges.

The Black and Gold jumped out to the early 3-0 lead in the first period but came out on their heels in the second.

Story continues below advertisement

Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery had a perfect response when he was asked what happened between the two periods.

“You know it was such a good first period,” Montgomery said. “Let’s not do that again. Right? Remember the ‘Seinfeld’ episode, ‘Do the complete opposite?’ I said, ‘Let’s do the complete opposite.’ Keep the crowd in the game. We don’t want anyone leaving early. We succeeded.”

All kidding aside, Montgomery did acknowledge that the Bruins were not taking care of their game, which allowed the Golden Knights to storm back.

“It’s game management,” he said. “It’s making sure you’re doing the right thing. You’re on the right side of the puck. We’re just not consistently doing that.”

Story continues below advertisement

The Bruins weathered the storm to secure the 5-4 victory, but to Montgomery, Boston doesn’t have time to hold onto wins.

“You’re in the grind of the season,” he said. “We practice (Friday). We jump on the road, and we got three (games) in four (nights) coming. … We’re just on to the next game. That’s the way we’re thinking about it. We’re not trying to overanalyze the wins and losses. We’re trying to battle and get better.”

Boston will head out on the road to face the New York Islanders on Saturday and the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday before returning to TD Garden on Wednesday to battle with the Edmonton Oilers.