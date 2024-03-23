Jrue Holiday Hoping For Quick Return To Celtics After Shoulder Injury

The Boston Celtics play the final stretch of the regular season with two goals to fulfill: lock up the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference and stay healthy.

Boston will needs it defensive star in guard Jrue Holiday back to get the Celtics to full power entering the postseason. Holiday has missed the last two games and three of his last six with a sprained shoulder.

“I’m feeling something, for sure,” Holiday told The Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach.

Holiday added that he is working through a “dead arm” but hopes to be back to the Celtics sooner rather than later. The Celtics stand at 55-14, good for the best record in the sport as they look to cruise to the postseason.

Holiday, alongside guard Derrick White, has elevated the Celtics’ defensive efforts throughout the season. He and Kristaps Porzingis came to Boston in the offseason as the believed-to-be missing pieces to unlocking Banner 18 for the Celtics.

Boston has just under a month to reach full health before the playoffs gets underway.