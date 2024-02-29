Jrue Holiday Explains Unveiled Strong Suit Benefiting Celtics Offense

Jrue Holiday joined the Boston Celtics, primarily for defensive purposes, but that’s not all the 33-year-old has brought to the table thus far.

Boston’s the league leader, not only in wins (46) but also in 3-pointers made, draining 16.1 per night. That’s a staple in head coach Joe Mazzulla’s offensive style of play, and while Holiday’s taken a modest and efficient offensive approach throughout the season, the two-time All-Star has found his footing.

In fact, Holiday’s not-so-secret offensive specialty places him in a league of his own. He’s shooting an NBA-best 63% from corner 3-point attempts.

“During other seasons, I don’t really take corner threes. It’s usually like above the break and beyond so this is new for me for so many corner threes, but I guess I’m pretty good at them,” Holiday said, per NBC Sports Boston video. “… The corner is comfortable. You get there, especially with guys that I’m playing with. I get wide-open shots so I guess I can’t do anything but make them.”

Finding those uncontested opportunities to connect from the right or left corner is easier when Holiday plays alongside a Celtics lineup consisting of Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Kristaps Porzingis and Derrick White. That five-man unit has repaid the front office mightily, clicking as if they’ve all played together for multiple seasons and implementing a sacrificial style of play that’s kept Boston comfortably atop the Eastern Conference.

Tatum and Brown have watched their respective scoring figures drop from last season, however, it’s been at the cost of setting the record straight: the Celtics aren’t aiming for personal accolades, they’re fighting for Banner 18. Instead of separating Boston’s co-stars in the offseason, the Celtics retained Brown on a record-setting $304 million extension and gave up a handful of key pieces to polish the supporting cast, including a fresh, new coaching staff behind Mazzulla.

Boston’s offense, which can lean on anyone within the go-to starting five, is the most lethal in basketball when playing up to its standard. The Celtics lead the NBA in offensive rating (121.2) and proved to be much more than a 3-point-hungry squad, notably during Tuesday night’s 117-99 win over the Philadelphia 76ers — hitting 37 free throws with 64 points inside the paint.

“There’s so many weapons on our team that you have to deal with,” Holiday added. “I guess them giving up the best shot in the game right now. To me, I’m not mad at that.”

Holiday overall is shooting 44.3% from beyond the arc, leading all starters. It’s already known what Holiday brings defensively, ranking second among all guards in rebounds (5.7) grabbed, however, what’s emerged from the scoring end of the floor is the ultimate consolation prize.