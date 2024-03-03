BOSTON — The Boston Celtics will defend their 10-game win streak on Sunday, taking on the Golden State Warriors in a marquee matchup. However, they’ll do so shorthanded.

Kristaps Porzingis, fresh off scoring 24 points in Friday night’s victory over the Dallas Mavericks, was ruled out hours before tip-off at TD Garden, per a team announcement. The 28-year-old is sidelined with a left quad contusion amid a hot streak, averaging 19.6 points on 50% shooting from the field with 1.4 blocks in his last five games.

Presumably, this could open the door for recently acquired center Xavier Tillman Sr. to move up in the rotation. Tillman has logged nine minutes through two games since being acquired at the trade deadline. Tillman was active on both ends of the floor against Dallas, stumping the Mavericks on various offensive possessions while being active in Boston’s facilitating efforts.

As critical as Porzingis is, the Celtics too could catch a break against a Golden State team that defeated Boston in overtime during the first of two regular-season matchups.

Warriors star Stephen Curry is listed as questionable with a knee injury. As beneficial as Curry’s absence would be for Boston, it’d be an even more detrimental blow for Golden State. The Warriors, sitting as the ninth seed in the Western Conference at 32-27 with 23 games left, are in no position to get cozy with their playoff hopes quickly fading.

The Celtics haven’t lost since the All-Star break, winners of their last six played at home.