Kutter Crawford’s Strong Spring Should Boost Red Sox Rotation

Kutter Crawford showed flashes of legitimate potential for the Boston Red Sox during the 2023 season.

With the ability to stay healthy and consistently take the ball, Crawford grew into his own on the mound, challenging hitters with his fastball and finding ways to finish five innings.

Ahead of the 2024 season, Crawford will have to take a step forward as fellow starters Brayan Bello and Nick Pivetta will have more responsibility as the top of the rotation for the Red Sox. So far in spring training, Crawford’s outings have been encouraging in that regard.

The right-hander entered his start on Tuesday as the Red Sox took on the Tampa Bay Rays with a 1.13 ERA over his three previous appearances in 2024. His latest start showed what the Red Sox will need in his next progression. Crawford went 5 2/3 innings against the Rays, surrendering just two runs on four hits with no walks and six strikeouts.

Health and innings were undoubtedly the greatest needs for Boston starters last year. After losing Lucas Giolito to a season-ending injury, that need carries over to 2024. If Crawford can continue his progress with an improved pitch mix, the Red Sox can work around another solid starter.