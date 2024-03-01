Alex Cora Seeks This Step Forward For Red Sox’s Kutter Crawford

Kutter Crawford pitched his way into a rotation spot for the Boston Red Sox last season and returns as a starter in 2024.

The right-hander gave innings to a Boston rotation that at times had just three healthy starters and rarely got through five innings throughout the second half of last season. Crawford stepped up when the Red Sox needed him, making 23 starts while growing into his future.

Crawford likely projects as the No. 4 starter given the current setting of Boston’s starters. He consistently tallied around 85 pitches in five innings for most of 2023, a standard that his manager hopes he can build upon in 2024.

"Going into the season we're going to have five. Obviously we don't know who they are yet."



Alex Cora breaks down the battle for spots in the @RedSox rotation on our #SpringTrainingTour:



🔗 https://t.co/KGYm0IZ74J pic.twitter.com/xdPWU1igrA — MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM (@MLBNetworkRadio) February 29, 2024

“He did an amazing job last year as a starter,” Alex Cora told MLB Network Radio on Thursday. “He got stronger. We asked him to do that. Now, it’s just a matter of getting over that hurdle. Getting to the fifth and sixth inning and maintain his stuff throughout the outing.”

Story continues below advertisement

The Red Sox have a talented bullpen that can produce at a high level when rested. Starters like Crawford look to go deeper into outings on a consistent level this season to set the table for their relievers.

Crawford’s production in 2024 will be an early sign of how far the Red Sox can go.