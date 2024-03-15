Mac Jones spent a turbulent three seasons with the New England Patriots.

But the 25-year-old quarterback is onto the next chapter of his NFL career with New England’s trade of Jones to the Jacksonville Jaguars for a 2024 sixth-round pick becoming official Thursday.

But before Jones sets his eyes on the future, he took one last look at his past with a thankful farewell message to the Patriots on social media.

You can read his entire post here:

“The last three seasons with the New England Patriots are years I will cherish for the rest of my life. I will always be grateful for my time in New England and for the opportunity to start my career in the NFL.

To Mr. Kraft and the Kraft family, thank you for allowing me the opportunity to make my dream of playing in the NFL come true. To Coach Belichick and all the coaches and support staff who helped me each and every day, including training, equipment, strength, video staff, and everyone in between, thank you for all that you did to help prepare me over the years. I truly appreciate each and every one of you.

To my teammates, it was an honor to play alongside you these last three seasons and I will always cherish the friendships that we built.

And finally, thank you to the fans for always showing up and supporting me and the Patriots. It has been a blessing to be a part of the Patriots organization and I will always have love for the New England community.

With that being said, I am thrilled to go home and to get to work in Duuuuval! Thank you to the Jacksonville Jaguars organization for the opporutnity. Let’s go! #DTWD.”

Jones’ tenure started with plenty of fanfare as the Patriots selected the Alabama product with the No. 15 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft — it was the highest the franchise had drafted a quarterback since taking Drew Bledsoe No. 1 overall in 1993.

Jones put together a promising rookie campaign in which he made the Pro Bowl, but it quickly deteriorated after that. Jones and the Patriots offense floundered in his second season with Matt Patricia becoming the de facto offensive coordinator.

Things didn’t get much better for Jones this past season. He completed 64.9% of his passes for 2,120 yards with 10 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He was benched multiple times until Belichick decided to sit him for good for the final six games of the season.

Jones finished his time with the Patriots with an 18-24 record. Jones reflected on his time with New England during his introductory press conference with the Jaguars on Thursday, but said he leaves with no regrets.

All that’s left for Jones to do now is move on and try to start fresh with his new team