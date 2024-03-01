The Red Sox have reportedly added some welcomed power and balance to their lineup.

Boston is signing veteran first baseman C.J. Cron, according to multiple reports. MassLive.com’s Chris Cotillo broke the news of the signing. It is a minor league deal, according to The Athletic.

Cron, a former first-round pick, played in 71 games last season split between the Angels and Rockies. The 34-year-old hit 12 home runs and drove in 37 runs with an OPS of .729.

The Red Sox hope he can be the same player he was in 2022 when he was an All-Star with the Rockies. Cron in 2022 hit 29 home runs and drove in a career-high 102 runs for Colorado.

That came a year after he posted a career-best .905 OPS in 142 games with the Rockies. He’s not necessarily a product of Coors Field, either, as evidenced by a 2018 campaign in which he belted a career-high 30 home runs for the Tampa Bay Rays.

It’s unclear what role Cron will have if he breaks camp with the big club, but he could provide a solid backup to Triston Casas, who is expected to take a big leap in 2024.