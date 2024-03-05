“MLB The Show 24” introduced a new game feature two weeks ahead of the franchise’s annual launch.

A trailer was released for the new game mode “Road to The Show: Women Pave Their Way,” which will be part of the “Road to The Show” mode where users can play as a female player. The trailer featured Kelsie Whitmore, the first woman to appear in a starting lineup in an Atlantic League game. She began playing for the Staten Island FerryHawks in 2022 and finished her second season with 12 1/3 innings pitched and 15 plate appearances.

Check out the trailer released by MLB:

Everyone has Major League dreams. Now it's your time to unlock them.



Announcing Road to The Show: Women Pave Their Way, a new way to play @MLBTheShow's Road to The Show mode as a female player! pic.twitter.com/BtpcQFPCpX — MLB (@MLB) March 5, 2024

The trailer ends with the tagline “Unlock your dreams” and features footage captured on the PS5 and Xbox Series X.

Toronto Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is on the cover of “MLB The Show 24” and the game will be released on all consoles on March 19.