NBA Rumors: Ex-Celtics Guard Isaiah Thomas Reportedly Signs With Suns

After Isaiah Thomas boldly stated he could put the Boston Celtics “over the hump” in their quest for a championship, he landed a gig with Utah Jazz’s G-League affiliate Salt Lake City Stars.

It now appears Thomas has made his way back to the NBA after being two years removed from the league.

The 5-foot-9 veteran has reportedly signed a 10-day contract with the Phoenix Suns, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Thomas appeared in four games for Salt Lake City, averaging 32.5 points, 5.3 assists and 1.3 steals in 36.9 minutes per game.

Story continues below advertisement

The two-time All-Star played 46 games for the Suns in 2014-15, averaging 15.2 points, 3.7 assists and 2.4 rebounds before being traded to Boston for the remainder of the season. In three seasons with the Celtics, Thomas averaged 24.7 points in 179 contests.

The Suns own an overall record of 39-28 and are currently the seventh seed in the West. Thomas will have the opportunity to establish himself in the Suns’ 15-man rotation heading into the postseason.