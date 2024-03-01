The 2024 NFL Scouting Combine continues Friday, with tight ends and defensive backs partaking in more on-field workouts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

It’s the second of four workouts during the weekend-long event, with tests starting at 3 p.m. ET.

Brock Bowers, who is one of the top tight end prospects in recent memory, is keeping it a secret whether he’ll work out or not. JaTavion Sanders, Ben Sinnott and Jared Wiley, all of whom could be of interest to the Patriots, will run, though. The defensive backs promise to post some eye-popping forty-yard dash numbers, as well.

This is all the information you need ahead of the combine:

When: Friday, March 1, 3 p.m. ET

TV: NFL Network

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | NFL+