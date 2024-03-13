The New England Patriots reportedly lost out on the Calvin Ridley sweepstakes, but it wasn’t to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Ridley reportedly decided to sign with the Tennessee Titans, per NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport. Ridley will receive a four-year, $92 million deal with the Titans, with $50 million guaranteed, according to Rapoport.

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer issued a follow-up report and said he heard the Patriots offered around $22 million per season. At first glance, it looks as if Ridley will earn $23 million per year in Tennessee.

The Patriots and Jaguars were viewed as the two teams fighting for Ridley. The Titans had not been mentioned in Ridley rumors, save for the fact Tennessee was known as a team who could use help at receiver.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Tuesday that Ridley preferred to sign with the Jaguars rather than the Patriots. Ridley not agreeing to a deal during the legal tampering period also was believed to be a benefit to the Jaguars, and thus caused many to think he would re-sign in Jacksonville.

A first-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, Ridley played last season in Jacksonville and caught 76 passes for 1,016 yards and eight touchdowns.