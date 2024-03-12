The New England Patriots continue to be linked to Calvin Ridley, but the wideout reportedly prefers another interested suitor.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Tuesday afternoon that New England is “pushing to sign” Ridley. However, the belief is Ridley currently prefers to return to the Jacksonville and has been discussing a deal with the Jaguars.

New England is pushing to sign free-agent WR Calvin Ridley, but sources believe that he currently prefers to return to Jacksonville and he has been discussing a deal with the Jaguars. pic.twitter.com/cmFLgY6aV9 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 12, 2024

It’s not the first time the Jaguars and Patriots have surfaced in reports for Ridley. The 29-year-old played the 2023 campaign in Jacksonville and the Jaguars were said to be interested in re-signing him.

Jacksonville’s reported agreement for fellow wideout Gabe Davis on Monday caused some to question whether or not Ridley could land elsewhere. After all, it was reported the Jaguars would be giving Davis a three-year deal worth $39 million and that’s just two seasons after paying wide receiver Christian Kirk.

While it’s not yet known what New England has offered Ridley, if the deals are similar in term and finances and if Ridley prefers the offense led by quarterback Trevor Lawrence, New England might not be able to do anything about it.