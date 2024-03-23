NFL Rumors: Chiefs Reportedly Trade Potential Patriots Target To Titans

The New England Patriots reportedly did their due diligence earlier in the offseason, inquiring on the availability of Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L’Jarius Sneed.

That deal never came to fruition, though the star defensive back is now on the move.

The Chiefs are sending Sneed to the Tennessee Titans in exchange for a 2024 seventh-round pick and a 2025 third-rounder, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Sneed emerged as a cornerstone of the Kansas City defense that just became the first team since the Patriots in 2003 and 2004 to win back-to-back Super Bowl titles. The cornerback tallied 10 interceptions in four seasons and forced a key fumble as the Chiefs won the AFC Championship on the road over the Baltimore Ravens. Kansas City franchise tagged the 27-year-old before working out the trade. Schefter added that the star defender would work through a new contract with the Titans as he moves onto his new football home.

The Titans already beat out the Patriots for top receiver Calvin Ridley this offseason. Sneed could have boosted New England’s secondary on the other side of the field with promising cornerback Christian Gonzalez. Instead, the Titans continue a strong offseason by beating New England to the deal.