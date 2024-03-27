Tre’Davious White had shown the New England Patriots his abilities during his time with the Buffalo Bills. Now the Pro Bowler has a new NFL home on a new coast.

White will reportedly head west as he signs a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Rams, per NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo.

The 29-year-old has played in just 10 games over the last two seasons with injuries, though his production speaks for itself when he’s on the field. White tied for the league lead in interceptions in 2019, earning First-Team All-Pro honors that same season. He tallied 18 total interceptions in seven seasons with Buffalo. His NFL chapter now continues to the Rams, who earned a playoff berth last season.

White may have been a solid fit had the Patriots pursued him to lock down the other side of the field opposite of returning young defender Christian Gonzalez.

Instead, White gets ready to bolster the Rams’ defense while the Patriots seek further additions prior to the NFL Draft.